Do We Need Front License Plates in Idaho?

Law enforcement is opposed because of safety concerns. Most of us would like to help keep law enforcers safe but having moved here from a state (Delaware) where we only had rear plates it would be fair for a comparison. I’m not aware many front plates are being read in traffic stops or pursuits. I’m aware some states employ electronic readers and get “hits” on various stolen cars and outstanding warrants but how much government surveillance do a free people need? As for my friends in law enforcement I don’t know anyone who went into policing because they were looking for a safe line of work. We could Velcro people to walls all day and solve crime once and for all but at some point you understand it limits activities needed for a functioning society.