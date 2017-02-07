Do We Need Front License Plates in Idaho?
There are some states where you don’t need a front license plate.
As for my friends in law enforcement I don’t know anyone who went into policing because they were looking for a safe line of work.
I’m not aware of any increase in crime and the government may even save some costs on sheet metal. According to the Associated Press there is a debate in Idaho about dropping the requirement for a front plate:
Legislation that would eliminate the use of front-facing license plates on registered vehicles in Idaho is headed to the House floor. The Idaho Statesman reports that the House Transportation and Defense Committee narrowly approved the measure on Monday despite opposition from current and former police officers.
Law enforcement is opposed because of safety concerns. Most of us would like to help keep law enforcers safe but having moved here from a state (Delaware) where we only had rear plates it would be fair for a comparison. I’m not aware many front plates are being read in traffic stops or pursuits. I’m aware some states employ electronic readers and get “hits” on various stolen cars and outstanding warrants but how much government surveillance do a free people need? As for my friends in law enforcement I don’t know anyone who went into policing because they were looking for a safe line of work. We could Velcro people to walls all day and solve crime once and for all but at some point you understand it limits activities needed for a functioning society.
I’ve had to cobble a plate to my front bumper. A fellow at a shop offered to drill some holes but I decided I had enough in the way of dents and holes.