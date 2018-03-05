Do You Miss the Thunder Mountain Rail Line?

This past December I was watching a Christmas film on Hallmark Channel and was stunned to see a scene from my youth.

You can’t see everything with your eyes on the highway and nobody serves you dinner safely while you’re driving

One character was at a train station meeting a friend who arrived by rail. It was the Arcade & Attica Railroad. When I was a boy it was an excursion line for day trips. Actors would stage a train robbery and a musician would wander the aisles playing old songs on a guitar.

It struck me someone working on the movie must have remembered it and incorporated it into a scene about small town life.