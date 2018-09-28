Do You Pee Outdoors?

There is a line in a film I saw 35-years-ago about the outdoors being one great big toilet.

The movie was the Big Chill and the words were spoken by Jeff Goldblum’s character after he relieved himself in a field.

Let’s be honest, there aren’t many bathrooms on trails, or in the desert or while you’re in the outback hunting. Also, I don’t know what public urination laws apply outside town. Where’s the dividing line? I’ve watered the parched desert and forest streams. Is it legal if nobody sees you making your mark? For that matter, where do the coyotes, trout and deer pee?