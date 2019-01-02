Do you Remember the Case of Angel Rose?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Three years ago, on December 31, a Twin Falls County Deputy found a bag on the side of the road with the body of a deceased baby. Idaho Cold Case has highlighted the incident on the anniversary of the infants discovery . Twin Falls County Sheriff's Deputies named the girl "Angel Rose" after she was found along side South Blue Lakes Blvd in a diaper bag. An autopsy conducted at the time could not determine how the baby died, but she was believed to have been full term. Investigators have not been able to link anyone with the infant since then. Later in January, deputies held a memorial service for the child. If you have any information about this case, call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.