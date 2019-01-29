Doctor Says Cancer Cure Will Be Available Next Year

This would be extremely awesome! Doctors say they have been working on an actual cure for cancer that could be ready by next year. Every year we have months where we raise awareness and money to fight different types of cancer. There are yearly event fundraisers to help those with cancers. Next year, that could be a thing of the past if the cancer cure is approved and proved to actually work.

In an article on the Jerusalem Post, one of the doctors with the Israeli team of scientists that found the cure says:

We believe we will offer in a year’s time a complete cure for cancer...Our cancer cure will be effective from day one, will last a duration of a few weeks and will have no or minimal side-effects at a much lower cost than most other treatments on the market

The Jerusalem Post article is actually an interesting read, filled with scientific jargon and statistics, that goes into the details of why the new treatment will be better than other current options for cancer patients. The article explains that while the cure could be ready tomorrow it may not be available to patients for another few years.