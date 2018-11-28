Doctors Swallow Lego Heads for the Good of Mankind

Doctors are now eating Legos.

And you thought Tide Pods were a strange fad.

More specifically Lego heads. Curious about how long it would take a child to pass a swallowed Lego head, several doctors gulped them down.

According to the New York Post , one doctor claims he never passed the chunk of plastic, although. It doesn’t take even two days for most adults to relieve themselves of the characters.

Doctors are now playing in their own stool to be sure they’ve passed the blocks. These people have a great deal of education, right? And you thought Tide Pods were a strange fad.