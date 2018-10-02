Does Costco Need A New Location?

A local politician tells me not to his Knowledge.

There are some great potential locations for Costco but have you seen real estate quotes for large parcels in the area?

For almost 4 years I’ve been hearing the Twin Falls Costco is moving to a new location. The politician tells me he has been hearing the same story for a decade.

We may find the parking situation and location of the current store a challenge. Making a left turn on Blue Lakes Boulevard after coming from the south isn’t always easy. Traffic coming from the north and hanging a right doesn’t leave you much room to move into the far-right lane on Pole Line Road. Which you need make if you plan on going to Costco, McDonald’s or any of the other shops in between.

There are some great potential locations for Costco but have you seen real estate quotes for large parcels in the area? A move is a great idea for customers but could very much put the cost into Costco.