Does Idaho Know These Rude Coworkers?

A guy I worked with would pick his false teeth with a jackknife in the break room.

He didn’t appear to notice everyone else gagging

And not while his teeth were in his mouth. He would pop them out and whittle away. I found another table! Dick was a nice guy, otherwise. He didn’t appear to notice everyone else gagging. Roger would stand in the middle of a room and talk about how well-endowed some women were at work. The women could all hear him.

Mike wouldn’t show up and there wouldn’t be an explanation all day. Police friends would later tell me he was in the drunk tank overnight. I could write a book and I’m sure you could do the same. Payscale.com has its own list of Top 5 rudest coworkers. Can you add to the list?