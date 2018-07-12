Does Idaho Need a Clearer Fireworks Law?

Apparently the neighbor’s fireworks supply is finally exhausted. Many of you are aware long after Independence Day the leftovers get plenty of use.

A writer at the Idaho Statesman points out there’s a loophole in state fireworks laws. You buy fireworks which can be launched in the air and go “boom”. You also promise at sale you won’t launch them in the air. It’s like promising when you buy a new car that you won’t take it outside the garage.