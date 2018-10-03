The rules of the road should also apply to the rules of pushing a shopping cart. We drive on the right side of the road, shopping carts should be pushed that way as well. Could you imagine how fun it would be to have a horn on a shopping cart?

Seriously, think about it. Right now people honk their horns in the safety of their vehicles. If we had horns on carts, we could see the person and the situation we are stuck behind. Sure, it may cause a few fights here and there, or it would make people more patient. It could also help people realize that meandering at a slow pace 5 people wide blocking the entire aisle is not the smartest thing to do and is quite rude.

Do you think it would be a good idea? I think it could be fun.