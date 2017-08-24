Does Idaho Treat Women as Well as it Does Dudes? New Study Says No

If you are of the belief that equality for women in Idaho is a real thing, you might want to look away. There's a new study that claims our state is among the worst when it comes to ladies being treated as well as guys.

Please don't shoot the messenger. This isn't me talking. I found this at Wallet Hub. They broke down factors that decide whether women get a fair shake where they live. Here's the not-good news regarding Idaho.

Idaho is the 8th worst state in America in how it treats women, according to this study. You really need to understand the methodology they used to understand if you agree or not. They include:

Workplace environment

Health and education

Political empowerment