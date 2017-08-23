Does The Canyon Rim Trail in Twin Falls Need Lines? (poll)

After using the Snake River Canyon Rim Trail for several years, I'm starting to wonder if it would be better with lines.

I've seen bells and horns and riders shouting "on your left" to no avail. Folks either aren't paying attention or don't care to move out of the way.

First, this isn't a rant. I'm just thinking out loud here, so come along for the ride and let me know what you think.

The path in Twin Falls is designed to be shared by pedestrians and bikers. This is where I'm seeing the biggest challenge. People are walking on the path at least 4 deep and not moving out of the way when a biker approaches, especially from behind. I've seen bells, horns and riders shouting "on your left" to no avail. Folks either aren't paying attention or don't care to move out of the way.

I've experienced this when riding my own bike. Usually, oncoming pedestrians will get out of the way but when I'm behind them, I usually have to ride off-path if I want to pass.

Joggers are up against the same issue. They move at a faster pace and aren't always noticed by larger groups of walkers when they try to overtake them.

This got me to wondering if the path in Twin Falls might benefit from a line down the center?

I recently biked about 10 miles on greenbelt in Boise, without incident. Lager groups were walking two by two on "their side" of the lines, leaving space for bikers or runners to pass without incident. I biked around walkers with ease and faster bikes were passing me without any trouble at all as long as I stayed on my side of the line.

I know, I roll my eyes too when someone says, "This is how they do it in Boise" and I'm not saying Boise has it all figured out... but perhaps a line down the center of the Canyon Rim Trail is something worth considering?