Does The Magic Valley Care About Soccer? [Poll]

It is World Cup time, and the United States didn't make the cut. Coincidentally, viewership of the World Cup in the United State is down by over 80%. So we have a debate, does the Magic Valley care about soccer?

Admittedly, soccer doesn't seem like the most popular sport to watch, but if you really think about it, the one sport every kid ever seemed to play was soccer. It is like a gateway sport that led young athletes down the road of competitive sports.