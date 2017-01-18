New restaurants continue to open in Twin Falls. Last week, it was announced that Black Bear Diner will be opening in Twin Falls. The diner plans to open their new location on the corner of Pole Line Road and Harrison Street.

Black Bear Diner serves breakfast, lunch and dinner but it primarily known for their breakfast. This begs the question...does Twin Falls need another breakfast option?

I love breakfast, so options are good. But, in my opinion, Black Bear Diner will have a hard time competing with our local favorites like The Buffalo Cafe, The Depot Grill and Norms Cafe.