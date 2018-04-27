Dog Attacks Three Boys at Jerome Elementary School

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A dog attacked three students at Horizon Elementary school in Jerome on Wednesday.

Jerome police say that the dog came onto the school property around 8:15 a.m. and bit three boys before being caught and taken to the shelter.

Two of the boys were taken to the hospital, and the other received care at home.

District Superintendent Dale Layne said the teachers and staff did everything right when it comes to handling situations like this.

"We contact the city police department as well as animal control," he said. "Both the police department and animal control are very responsive about getting out there as soon as possible."