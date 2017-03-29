Dog Owners Reminded of Pet Etiquette in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Dog owners are being reminded of proper pet etiquette while out in public as the weather warms up. The city of Twin Falls issued a reminder of the rules and some helpful tips for dog owners this spring after receiving several complaints. The city says police have gotten some calls of dogs acting aggressively towards children in city parks. Police and animal control officers will be keeping a close eye on pets and their owners according to the city.

Ryhor Bruyeu

The city is also reminding people of the rules:

Dogs must be on a leash or carried. If a dog is not on a leash the owner could face a fine of $151.50

Barking should be prevented

Other peoples' space should be respected as well as their feelings.

Owners are required to clean up after their dogs, "scoop the poop"

Dogs and other domestic animals are not allowed at Dierkes Lake, with the exception for water dog training that have specific areas.

Dogs are allowed without a leash at the designated dog park known as Baxter's Park. The park was designated in 2014 for dogs to run free in an enclosed area.