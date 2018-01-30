MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) The Elmore County Sheriff says several dogs found recently near train tracks died of "blunt force trauma" near Mountain Home. The sheriff's office says it began an investigation after a total of four dogs had been found near the railroad tracks. The animals were found in pairs last week about a quarter-mile from each other. The owners of the animals were able to identify them. Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said in a press release a necropsy was performed on the animals and determined they died as a result of blunt force trauma. The sheriff says they could not determine how the animals died, saying it could have been from a locomotive, car or other object. Sheriff Hollinshead stated he is confident the dogs did not die from poisoning or dog fighting. The incident is still under investigation.