Donald Trump to Defend Your Right of Conscience (Opinion)

Then, why the Trump Derangement Syndrome from the American left? You need to drill down deeper and understand Trump plans to defend all Americans and their God-given rights. Too often in recent decades, leftists have set a goal of making people bend to their will and give up their God, their faith and their conscience.

While Trump has nothing against sexual minorities in this country, you can bet the new President isn’t going to allow the bullying of cake-bakers, wedding photographers and clergy. Many on the left are apoplectic because the tyranny of the minority is coming to a close. Our topic of discussion on Top Story: