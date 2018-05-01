Donations Still Needed for Twin Falls Archway Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Twin Falls Archway Committee says it still needs the community’s help to build an archway across Shoshone Street near City Park.

About $138,000 in pledges and donations have been raised for the $225,000 archway project, according to the city of Twin Falls, but it’s still shy about $86,000. The city, Twin Falls Community Foundation, and Twin Falls County have partnered to raise donations for the archway.

The archway will include an electronic reader board, and decorative bubbles will be included on the sign to recognize significant donations.

The Community Foundation will accept donations of any size online or by mailing this form to: