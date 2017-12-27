Don’t Give Your Idaho Mail Carriers Cash Or Gift Cards

Have you ever read stories about people giving their mail carriers gifts during the holidays and then wondered if you should be doing the same? Well, you shouldn't give them cash or gift cards.

Not because you are a terrible person or selfish, but for the simple reason that they can't take cash or gift cards from you. They can accept small gifts from you though as long as that gift isn't something they can easily exchange for cash.

carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount