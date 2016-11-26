On Friday, November 25, 2016 at 11:49 pm, Idaho State Police investigated a double fatality crash on 4100 N at 2700 E in Twin Falls County.

(ISP) Weston O. Rynestad, 23, of Twin Falls and Anthony L. Beltran, 26, of Twin Falls were driving southbound on 2700 E in a 1996 Honda Civic. The driver lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road, over corrected, and struck a tree. It is unknown who was driving the vehicle.

Rynestad and Beltran were ejected from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seat belt. They both succumbed to their injures at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.