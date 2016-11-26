Double Fatality Crash on 4100 N at 2700 E in Twin Falls County

Benito Baeza/News Radio 1310 KLIX

On Friday, November 25, 2016 at 11:49 pm, Idaho State Police investigated a double fatality crash on 4100 N at 2700 E in Twin Falls County.

(ISP) Weston O. Rynestad, 23, of Twin Falls and Anthony L. Beltran, 26, of Twin Falls were driving southbound on 2700 E in a 1996 Honda Civic.  The driver lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road, over corrected, and struck a tree.  It is unknown who was driving the vehicle.

Rynestad and Beltran were ejected from the vehicle.  Neither was wearing a seat belt.  They both succumbed to their injures at the scene.  Next of kin has been notified.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

