UPDATE: Downed Power Lines Close I-15 in Pocatello
UPDATE: Idaho State Police says the southbound and northbound lanes of travel are open, but the southbound I-15 Clark Street on ramp is blocked.
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) Downed power lines have forced traffic to divert off Interstate 15 in eastern Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the fallen power lines have blocked both lanes of travel in Pocatello near Clark St., and exit 69. Traffic is being diverted in both directions onto side streets while crews work to clear the scene. It is not known what caused the lines to fall onto the roadway.