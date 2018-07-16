UPDATE: Downed Power Lines Close I-15 in Pocatello

Benito Baeza

UPDATE: Idaho State Police says the southbound and northbound lanes of travel are open, but the southbound I-15 Clark Street on ramp is blocked.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) Downed power lines have forced traffic to divert off Interstate 15 in eastern Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the fallen power lines have blocked both lanes of travel in Pocatello near Clark St., and exit 69. Traffic is being diverted in both directions onto side streets while crews work to clear the scene. It is not known what caused the lines to fall onto the roadway.

Filed Under: closure, detour, diversion, I-15, Idaho State Police, Pocatello, Power Lines
Categories: Idaho News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top