Downtown Twin Falls Burying A Time Capsule

People are encouraged to bring music, business cards and other memorabilia that represents 2018 to bury in a time capsule that will be placed near the splash pad.

Bring your items no later that May 16th so they can be documented to 132 Main Ave.



It is early in 2018 still, so it makes me wonder what kind of stuff they are going to allow to be buried. And I wish there was a way we could document the reactions when the capsule is open.

"What the heck is this primitive movie 'The Avengers"? and "What do you mean lettuce was killing people?"