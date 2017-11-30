Downtown Twin Falls Road Closures During City Hall Grand Opening

The City of Twin Falls is expecting a big turnout for the City Hall Grand Opening, Festival of Lights Parade and Tree Lighting on Dec. 1.

(TFID.ORG) To ensure the safety of visitors during the parade and other events, Main Avenue from Shoshone to Idaho street will be closed to vehicle traffic and parking beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Additionally, Main Avenue from Eden to Shoshone Street will be closed beginning at 4 p.m. for the parade.

Visitors are encouraged to park in city parking lots on Second Avenue North and Second Avenue West. To accommodate the number of visitors expected to attend the events, the city will be suspending parking enforcement at all city lots during the day of the events. It’s highly encouraged that visitors carpool to the event.

Please consider the following:

* Allow for extra time to arrive at the event

* Parking is available in all city lots on Second Avenue West and Second Avenue North

* Main Avenue will be closed to vehicle parking

* Drivers should yield to pedestrians in crosswalks

* Be patient and enjoy the evening