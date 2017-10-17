Dressing as Steve Bannon for Halloween (Opinion)

What more frightening costume could I find?

I can pull this off because I’ve got a closet full of wrinkled sport coats, messy hair and because liberals have the same reaction when they hear my voice

News media and the American left maintain Steve Bannon is a monster . I’m not sure on the leftist scale of evil if he’s more evil than President Trump , but he certainly makes the likes of Chuck Todd develop bladder control issues.

The growth on my face is a little heavier than what we normally see on the head of the former White House advisor. Bannon is a master of the three days without a razor look. I need to find the same setting on my trimmer.

It’s the equivalent of pouring salt on garden slugs. Lefty shrivels up. Unlike the slug, there is a cry of acute pain. October 31 st is going to be noisy!