TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a motorist crashed into an Idaho State Police vehicle Thursday morning in Twin Falls.

The crash was reported a little before 8 a.m. at Falls Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard, according to Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson.

He said an ISP trooper was sitting in his stopped vehicle during a motorist assist, with both emergency lights and directional lights turned on, when the driver of another vehicle, who had a passenger, hit the police car from behind. The driver was cited for inattentive driving, Thueson said, and all three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.