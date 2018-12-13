Drivers, Take Heed: New Bus Safety Awareness Campaign

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – You could pay a hefty fine if you don’t stop when a school bus has its lights on and the “STOP” arm extended. More severely, by not stopping you put students’ lives at risk.

“We want students safe from the moment they leave their home until they return after school,” says Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.

In an effort to encourage student safety, the state’s superintendent of public instruction is urging drivers to pay attention to school buses with lights on and stop arms extended. As part of the effort, Sherri Ybarra released a public service announcement on Wednesday.

“We want students safe from the moment they leave their home until they return after school,” Ybarra said in a prepared statement. “I urge drivers to take extra caution, whenever you see a school bus with its lights on and stop arm extended.”

The news release explained:

The fine for a violation of the stop arm law, which is designed to protect students getting on and off a bus, can run from $100 to $500 … and includes adding four points on the violator’s driver’s license.

Those who might think they can get away with not stopping for a school bus should rethink that idea. Many buses are using cameras to capture violators and the license plate of the car that ignores the stop arm law, Ybarra’s office said.

The deeper question is why would anyone want to put a child’s safety at risk?

When you see a school bus with its lights on, when you see the “STOP” arm extended, take heed: STOP!