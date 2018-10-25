BOISE, Idaho — Those who need their driver’s license or identification card renewed over the next couple of months can do so by mail.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will send Idahoans with licenses expiring in November and December a form so they can opt to renew by mail, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, which is working with the DMV to help alleviate lines at renewal offices.

A news release on Thursday explained:

Mail-in renewals also will be available in county offices that process and provide driver’s license services. ITD will track the number of mail-in renewals and work with the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association to decide whether or not there’s a need to extend this process past the end of the year.

Some things to remember:

Only licenses that expire in November and December 2018 are available for mail-in renewal.

The Star Card, Idaho’s Real ID, will NOT be available by mail. Citizens seeking the Star Card must present required documents in person at DMV offices to meet federal requirements. For a full list of items that are accepted to obtain the Star Card visit, itd.idaho.gov/starcard.

Commercial Driver’s License holders cannot renew by mail.

ITD said it is partnering with the Sheriffs’ Association and the office of Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter to find permanent, long-term solutions to DMV licensing issues.