Drone Footage Shows Progress at New Mini Golf Course in Twin Falls
Construction continues at a new mini golf course on the north side of Twin Twin Falls and we found some drone footage that showcases the progress.Putter's Mini Golf posted this drone footage on their Facebook page on 4/26/17 and you can see that the course is starting to come together. Watch for a bit and see if you can trace out the areas where the replica of the Snake River will wind through the course.
When we last spoke to the owners, Putter's Mini Golf is planning on opening Memorial Day weekend and they said that things are moving very quickly.
Let's hope for some nice weather and no holdups for this new local business that's going to bring some additional fun to Twin Falls this summer.