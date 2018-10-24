TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Magic Valley residents will be able to dispose of unused and unwanted prescription drugs at an event set for this weekend. The South Central Public Health District, is encouraging people to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday October 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Kimberly. The event allows the public to dispose of expired, unused and unwanted medications. Health officials say the event also helps prevent the drugs from ending up in the wrong hands and drug abuse. “Prescription drug abuse is on the rise in Idaho,” said MaryAnn Doshier, SCPHD Health Education Specialist said in a prepared statement. “It is important to get rid of unused medications so no one is tempted to use them incorrectly.” According to the Center for Disease Control, in 2016 more than 63,000 people, of all age groups and income levels, died due to a drug overdose. Also, more than half the people who abuse prescription drugs get them from friends or family. The Kimberly/Hansen Police Department will be available at 242 Highway 30 East in Kimberly to take back medications. If you miss the event and are not able to drop of the prescription drugs you can always find bins that are available year round at area law enforcement agencies.

The health district also recommends the following if for some reason you can't access a drop-off location and need to dispose of medications:

-Take drugs out of original containers

-Mix drugs with used wet coffee grounds or cat litter.

-Remember to conceal or remove personal information, including the RX number, from empty container