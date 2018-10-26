Dump Truck Topples Over on Busy Boise Road

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) A dump truck driven by an 18-year-old carrying dirt and rubble toppled over on a busy Boise roadway earlier this week. Idaho State Police shared photos of the accident on Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 184. Troopers say the driver was headed west in the dump truck and failed to negotiate a curve, tried to recover, then hit the barrier to the right and rolled . Three lanes of travel were blocked while crews cleaned up the scene. ISP says the driver was no seriously hurt thanks to a seat belt.

Photo courtesy Idaho State Police