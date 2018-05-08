Dutch Bros Coffee Shop to Host Fundraiser for ALS Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) An Oregon coffee shop with locations around Idaho hopes to raise $1 million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at an upcoming fund drive. Dutch Bros coffee shop says it will host it's annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser this Friday at all locations, including Twin Falls. All proceeds from the sales will go to the MDA and its research in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, a.k.a. Lou Gehrig's disease ) and family support services. The event is named after the co-founder of Dutch Bros, Dane Boersma, who was diagnosed with ALS. The Drink One for Dave event started in 2007 by co-founder Travis Boersma, Dave's brother, to raise awareness of the disease. Last year the company says it brought in more than $970,000 for the MDA.