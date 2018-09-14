TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A coffee beverage company has put in an application with the city of Twin Falls to construct a drive-thru at a location on Blue Lakes Boulevard which will give neighbors a chance to comment at an upcoming meeting. Twin Falls Planning and Zoning confirmed to News Radio 1310 that a representative for Dutch Bros coffee house has submitted an application for a special use permit to operate a drive-thru window at the old Threads Embroidery building between the Anchor Bistro and Sports Bar and Walgreens. A notice for a public hearing is posted outside the building. The hearing will allow people to comment on the application and is scheduled for September 25, Tuesday, at 6 p.m. News Radio 1310 reached out to the company for comment and they responded in an email saying they are in the early stages of exploring a second Dutch Bros location. Dutch Bros already operates a coffee shack just off of Pole Line Road in north Twin Falls.