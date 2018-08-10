E. Coli Levels at Lake Lowell Higher in Recent Tests

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho health and environmental officials have confirmed elevated E. coli at a popular lake for recreation, hunting and fishing southwest of Nampa. The Southwest Idaho Health District and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced lab tests revealed higher levels of the bacteria that exceed state standards at Lake Lowell near the Deer Flatt National Wildlife Refuge. Samples of water were taken from the Lower Dam Recreation Area near a picnic area. The bacteria is a type of fecal coliform found in feces of humans and animals. Officials say if consumed E. coli can be harmful to people and animals, and in rare cases be fatal. People are advised to not ingest the water, wash hands after any contact with the lake water, shower after swimming or wading in the water, and pick up after your pets.

