Early Bird Discount Tickets To Twin Falls County Fair Now On Sale

The Twin Falls County Fair has announced the final days of discounted tickets for purchase on their website. Buyers can get promo code information online that will save them money on attraction fees.

The offer, which expires on May 31, is part of their online grandstand ticket promotion, according to their Facebook page. Fair events this year include freestyle motocross, the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo, Chick N Chaps, Thomas Carnival rides and games, a performance by Old Dominion and a lot more. A full list of fair events is available on their main website.