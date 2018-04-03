Early Morning House Fire Displaces Family

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) One family is displaced after an early morning house fire in south Twin Falls near Hollister.

The Salmon Track Rural fire Department responded to a blaze Tuesday at 4 a.m. near 2600 East and 2900 North.

Fire Chief Rod Davis tells KMVT it started from the chimney and progressed into the attic area.

He said there were no injuries and fire crews had it under control in about 30 minutes.

The American Red Cross assisted the family as the house is unlivable right now.

Davis said he wants to remind everyone that if using your chimney, to make sure and clean it out annually.