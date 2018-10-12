Early Voting for November Elections Begin Monday in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Voters in Twin Falls and many other counties across Idaho will be able to walk in to cast early votes for the November 6, elections. Voters will have several candidates on the ballot including the governor, lieutenant governor, legalization of horse race betting machines and expansion of Medicaid. Monday, October 15, voters can cast ballots at Twin Falls County West from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays until November 2. Sample ballots and other important information such as registration for voting can be found at the county website .

Voters will need personal identification if they plan on voting, which include: