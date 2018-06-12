Early West Nile Virus Detected In Idaho

This early in the season, the West Nile Virus has been detected in Parma, Idaho. It has been detected through a trap, no person has been infected yet, but this is the earliest it has been seen in the state since 2006.

In 2006, when the virus was detected this early, Idaho had led the nation with reports of human illness of 996 according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Early detection of the virus means you must be extra vigilant to protect against mosquito bites.

To protect yourself make sure you wear repellent that has been approved by the EPA, cover your skin at high peak times like dusk and dawn and make sure all standing water has been removed from your home and property.