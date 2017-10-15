Earthquake Just Happened in the Middle of Idaho
The earthquakes in the Soda Springs area of Idaho have continued for the past few weeks. But, Sunday, there was an earthquake in a brand new place - right in the middle of Idaho.
The USGS reported this quake was to the east/southeast of Cascade, Idaho. It only registered a 3.0, but is still worth mentioning considering that today we've also seen a 3.9 in Lincoln, Montana and 2 more near Soda Springs, Idaho.
It's ironic that we're experiencing Idaho earthquakes in new places since this is the week of Idaho's Great ShakeOut. This exercise is meant to prepare the state for more major earthquakes.