(KLIX) – Police said a 74-year-old man died Monday morning from the result of a two-vehicle crash on a snow-covered road in eastern Idaho.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash about 10 a.m. eastbound on U.S. Highway 30 near McCammon.

Taylor Kollmann, 18, of Pocatello was traveling westbound on Highway 30 in a Ford Explorer, police said, while H. William Landfair, 74, of Georgetown was traveling eastbound in a Dodge Caravan. Kollmann lost control of her vehicle on the snow-covered road, causing her to cross the center line and crash with Landfair’s vehicle.

Landfair died of his injuries at the scene, police said. Kollmann was taken by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Police said both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Both eastbound lanes were blocked for about three hours.