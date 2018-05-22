East Idaho Officer Dies While on Duty

SHELLY, Idaho (KLIX) Law enforcement from around Idaho are mourning the loss of one of their own after falling ill while on duty in eastern Idaho. This morning on social media the Idaho State Fraternal Order of Police announced the death of Sgt. Kent Swanson of the Shelley Police Department. According to the post, Sgt. Swanson collapsed during a disturbance call and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital were he later died of an apparent heart attack. It lists Sgt. Swanson as a K9 Officer, veteran and a member of the Idaho Falls Police Department Fraternal Order of Police. Other law enforcement agencies have been sharing the notice on Facebook since learning of the officers death. According to the Fraternal Order of Police, Sgt. Swanson was one of eight police officers for the small town of Shelley.