East Idaho Veteran Sentenced 7 Years For Beating 6-Year-Old Child

A southeast Idaho man has been given a seven year sentence for abusing his girlfriend's son on numerous occasions.

In what has been described as a "savage" act by the judge residing over the case, Sean Ryan, 32, of Iona, received seven years behind bars for abusing the son of his girlfriend, according to the story by The Idaho State Journal.

Ryan, an Iraq war veteran, had a history of alcohol abuse, and grew up in an abusive household. Photos of the child with bruises were presented in court. The injuries were a result of being kicked in the face, beaten with a spatula and slapped with an open hand, according to reports.