East Idaho Woman Killed in Crash with Train

BANCROFT, Idaho (KLIX) A 56-year-old woman died after he small SUV was hit by a train in eastern Idaho Thursday night. Idaho State Police say the woman, from Lava Hot Springs, was driving a small Ford SUV when she stopped on the Nipper Road railroad crossing just northwest of Bancroft. ISP says the Union Pacific train hit the SUV on the drivers side, knocking it down an embankment. The woman died from her injuries at the scene. She hadn't been wearing her seat belt.