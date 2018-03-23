East Idaho Zoo Euthanizes Beloved Lion

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A zoo in eastern Idaho says it had to euthanize a lion because of age related illness this week. The Idaho Falls Zoo says on it's Facebook page that Dahoma, a 14-year-old African lion, was euthanized on March 20, because of inoperable degenerative arthritis in his spine. The condition was discovered last year and zoo staff say they began treating the lion. The zoo says Dohoma was born in the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, WI, and came to Idaho in 2006. While in Idaho Falls, Dahoma fathered five lion cubs, two of which have gone on to other zoos. Officials say they will eventually get another male lion.