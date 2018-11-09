Eastbound Jerome Rest Area to Close Wednesday

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – A Jerome rest area will permanently close on Wednesday.

The Idaho Transportation Department said the eastbound rest area along Interstate 84 will be shut down Nov. 14, and to better service travelers’ needs it has instead entered into Interstate Oasis agreements with businesses at exits 165, 173 and 182.

The department said it has already been installed along the interstate directing travelers to Interstate Oasis locations. Department foreman Carl Horn said in a prepared statement,

“These agreements have been successfully implemented elsewhere in Idaho and we look forward to the new partnerships formed here in District Four with the Garden of Eden, Valley Country Store, and Mr. Gas.”

The Jerome Rest Area will be demolished within the coming months.