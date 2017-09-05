Eastbound Off-ramp at Declo Interchange to Close for Reconstruction

DECLO, Idaho – Work continues on the Snake River twin bridges project on Interstate 84, but this time crews will be working to reconstruct the eastbound off-ramp at the Declo interchange.

Work on the eastbound off-ramp will begin on Monday, Sept. 11, and is expected to last about two weeks, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

All eastbound traffic will be directed to exit I-84 at the Heyburn interchange (Exit 211) to access Idaho Highway 25 to Minidoka County and Idaho Highway 81 and Idaho Highway 77 to toward Declo. Both westbound ramps and the eastbound off-ramp at the Declo Interchange will remain open during this phase of construction.

A 65-mph speed limit remains in effect through the work zone. ITD says there also is a 15-foot width restriction for oversize loads.