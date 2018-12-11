Eat More Christmas Treats – Idaho Is One Of The Skinniest States

Go ahead and indulge in some Christmas chocolate...and egg nog, because Idaho is barely tipping the scale compared to the rest of the United States. This is sad, but I'll admit that I read this map wrong at first and thought Idaho was in the top 10 fattest states and it didn't surprise me.

I guess that means I have low expectations for us here in Idaho - luckily I was wrong and Idaho is actually ranked 40th in the nation in the Wallethub study . Good job for proving me wrong Idaho! This is especially good news now that there are n ew government guidelines for healthy living. Does that mean we can skip New Year Resolutions to lose weight? We are just making the other states look bad now :) This is where my wife would point out that 'skinny doesn't mean healthy'.