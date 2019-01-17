TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho’s Summer Food Service Program is several months away, but the State Department of Education is seeking sponsors now.

Last year the state’s 73 summer food sponsors served around 1.14 million meals and snacks at more than 300 sites, according to information from the department released Thursday.

The department’s child nutrition division wants that success to continue and is looking for partners for this year’s program. provides free meals and snacks to children and teens ages one to 18 whose families might not be able to provide nutritious meals for them during the summer.

Training for Magic Valley’s new and returning partners is scheduled for April 12 in Twin Falls, but the department suggests getting the application turned in as soon as possible.

Sponsors may be, but are not limited to:

Public or private nonprofit schools

Public or private nonprofit residential camps

Local, municipal, county, tribal, or state governments

Public or private nonprofit colleges or universities that participate in the National Youth Sports Program

Upward Bound programs

Religious Organizations

The department said application information will be provided to eligible sponsors.