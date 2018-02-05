Education Department Invites You to Take Survey

BOISE, Idaho – If you’d like to be part of a survey about the state’s education testing system, the Idaho Department of Education would like to hear from you.

Now through Feb. 16, you can provide feedback on the assessment system in an online survey. The survey, which covers grades K-12, takes about 20 minutes to complete and covers a variety of topics.

“Results of the online survey and feedback from in-person focus groups held in January will be shared with the Idaho Assessment Task Force,” which, according to the department, is “reviewing the state’s assessment system and engaging Idahoans about the system during the 2017-18 school year to prepare a report and recommendations to be shared with the State Board of Education later this year.”