Effort Underway To Assist Twin Falls Deputy Diagnosed With Cancer
You never want to get this kind of news, but it happens to so many. A Twin Falls deputy has been diagnosed with cancer and there is an effort underway by a group of sheriff deputies to help him and his family.
Here's the information shared on the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office Facebook page earlier today.
If you need more information, contact the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office through their Facebook page or by calling Daron Brown at 208-736-4019.